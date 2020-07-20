Job Advert Summary
The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading, coaching, and training a team of Business Analysts to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work. The Team Lead is also responsible for the end-to-end L3 business architecture for the area of responsibility and actively engages with the business stakeholders to consult on projects and work requests and the prioritisation of the analysis deliverables.