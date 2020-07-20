Our client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to join their team in Claremont, Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth.
You will be involved in expanding our existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security. The successful candidate will possess strong JavaScript skills and a general enthusiasm for web development and the internet. We’re a start-up that wants to employ ambitious and committed people to grow with the company!
Benefits & Culture:
Flexi-time
One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day
Work-from-home options
Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days
Extremely casual dress code
Good coffee and free fruit
Squash courts and office team
Technologies you’ll be exposed to:
Micro-Services
Laravel & Lumen
JavaScript, Vue.js, jQuery, Node.js
PCI – Data Security Standard
Docker
Composer
Git
Jira
Ubuntu
Webpack, Gulp
Minimum qualifications and experience:
At least 7 years PHP development experience working with OOP
Working experience of MVC design pattern
Working knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB (including transactions and atomicity)
A working understanding of Linux a plus
Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus
Some front-end design experience
Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution
Degree in computer science, engineering or related area a plus
Primary roles and responsibilities:
Support the Technical Manager with development, timeline and architecture decisions
Mentor and support the mid-level developers in your team
Code review work completed by your team
Maintain and enforce company standards and policies
Communicating and co-ordinating with external parties relating to development projects
Translation of business requirements into detailed designs for implementation
Front-end and back-end development using the above technologies
Testing and documentation of developed code
Maintaining integration tests, unit tests and user acceptance tests
Identify and close any potential security risks
Refactoring code to improve quality
Secondary roles and responsibilities:
Managing and resolving connectivity issues to supplier systems
Internal technical support and administration
Occasionally resolve customer technical support queries via email (using company helpdesk), phone (logging to helpdesk as necessary) and via the website “live support” system
General client relations and administrative tasks
Researching possible innovations or contribute to open source projects and presenting this to the team
Personal Attributes:
Be able to operate independently, but also work as a member of a team
Be self-motivated and have high energy levels
Have strong communications skills
Be an analytical thinker with meticulous attention to detail
Be able to use initiative in problem-solving
Genuine interest and passion about technology
Have a sense of humour 🙂
Active participation in the open source community is strongly encouraged