Software Engineer

My client, a leading ATM deployer in South Africa, is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to advance the cutting-edge technologies utilised by the business and work in a small team on diverse development projects using various programming languages.

Duties:

Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximise business profitability

Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network maintains maximum uptime and that no transaction fails owing to substandard technology

Conceptualize and develop technological innovation

Write, modify and improve current and new IT systems

Manage and improve monitoring software and systems

Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software

Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary

Implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business

Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally

Provide regular training on all systems and provide technical support

Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems

Ensure adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems

Project manage systems projects as needed

Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement

Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure

Be available and on standby for production system issues

Respond to urgent business issues with relevant urgency

Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems

Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution

Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently

Requirements:

Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification

Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification

Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang

Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL beneficial

3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous

Prior experience working unsupervised and to deadline

