Developer

Key Outputs

Manage the gathering, documentation and analysis of business requirements.

Document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Design programs in accordance with agreed standards.

Develop software solutions using agreed software programming languages and frameworks according to the approved Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Perform unit testing of programs to ensure the output meets business functional requirements.

Manage program maintenance by debugging problems and correcting coding errors.

Trouble shoot program functional errors and determine root cause program coding errors.

Database design.

Requirements

Relevant Diploma or Degree in Computer Sciences.

Minimum of 5 years’ coding experience using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.

Efficient in Microsoft SQL 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.

Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous.

A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.

Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Ability to focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information.

