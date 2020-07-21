Developer

Key Outputs

Design programs in accordance with agreed standards.

Develop software solutions using agreed software programming languages and frameworks according to the approved Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Perform unit testing of programs to ensure the output meets business functional requirements.

Manage program maintenance by debugging problems and correcting coding errors.

Troubleshoot program functional errors and determine root cause program coding errors.

Requirements

Relevant Diploma or Degree.

3 years programming experience using C#, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft SQL Server.

Experience in using Visual Studio 2017 (or later).

Experience in using Team Foundation Server (TFS).

Experience using MVC, jQuery, REST, JSON, Bootstrap and Materialize would be advantageous.

A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.

Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Experience in Agile development methodologies.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Ability to focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information.

