Business Systems Analyst

Reporting to the Head of IT, the successful candidate will need to understand the role of IT systems in the organization and determine the best technologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

You will be required to optimize business processes through the use of workflow and automation technologies. Oversee the installation and configuration of systems to customize them to fit the organization’s needs. Test systems and train individuals on how to use systems. Develop and document business objectives, data requirements, processing documentation and specifications.

Responsibilities include:

– Ensuring that the requirements set by the business are captured and documented correctly before any solutions are developed

– Solving Business requirements through the use of current or new best of breed applications, compiling business cases for 3rd parties to meet this need where applicable

– Maintenance and growth of all internal business systems

– Building effective relationships with clients (mostly internal) to develop joint vision for projects

– Managing expectations through careful and proactive communications regarding requirements and changes

– Using negotiation skills to build final consensus on a common set of requirements from all stakeholders

– Ensuring that Stakeholders understand implications of their decisions, and provide options and alternatives when necessary

– Determining operational objectives by analysing business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

– Designing new computer systems by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications

– Developing an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions

– Improving systems by studying current practices; designing modifications

– Recommending controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures

– Applying automation where applicable

– Providing references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users

– Maintaining user confidence and protecting operations by keeping information confidential

– Preparing technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends

– Maintaining professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies

Qualifications, Experience and Skills required::

– Relevant Bachelor’s degree or similar with relevant certifications

– At least 5 years of experience in FMCG

– At least 3 years ERP systems experience (Microsoft Dynamics NAV would be advantageous)

– Office 365 / SharePoint Online / Azure experience

– Strong analytical skills

– Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques

– Good understanding of Database design and structures

– Experience in Workflow and automation

– Experience in SQL scripting

– Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools

– Experience in ERP a definite plus

