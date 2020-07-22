Cloud Integration Network Architect

Cloud Integration Network Architect (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Purpose:

Use your CCIE or equivalent to secure. International IP Networks integration between virtual core data centres, MVNOs and other 3rd parties.

Responsibilities:

Leading numerous network integration projects, including design, deployment and testing of new flows and VPNs.

Reviewing and documenting the essential components of core networks. Including architecture and design documents, communications matrices, detailed deployment plans, VPN forms and Firewall configuration.

Reviewing and documenting the essential components of the local market networks.

Designing end-to-end network changes.

Effecting network changes either hands on, through change process or by directing others.

Testing and signing off network changes.

Understanding network availability and performance monitoring.

Understanding network security including VPNs, certificates and encryption mechanisms.

Identifying areas where security or other attributes could be improved. Using exception and risk logs to track improvements.

Communicating between partner overseas network teams and local customers.

Creating professional technical documentation.

Qualifications:

CCIE (or equivalent) certification preferred.

Skills / Experience:

5+ years of technical experience across networking / integration components.

Deep knowledge of Internet and IP/MPLS Network technologies, including: MPLS (LDP, RSVP, fast reroute, Segment Routing). BGP | ISIS | OSPF | Ethernet (inc. QoS & OAM). L2 & L3 VPNs | IP-QoS | BNGs | IP Multicast | PPP | L2TP. 3rd party Ethernet & broadband access products. MEF services (E-LAN, E-tree, E-Line). Internet peering & transit | RIPE, IPv6 and NFV.

Firewall configuration experience essential. This includes: Cisco, F5 and FortiGate firewall configuration.

Architectural skill set in IP/MPLS technologies and services.

Demonstrable security best practice awareness.

Familiar with traffic and KPI indicators on IP/MPLS networks.

Experience working with Cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure.

Experience with Linux and Unix server environments required.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

