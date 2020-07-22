UX Designer

UX Designer

R 50 000.00 – R 75 000.00 CTC Per Month

Cape Town (or Virtual)

Key Concern is a dynamic, business providing software to the Finance, Commercial and Asset Management industry. They have skilled Teams to assist with Software in decision support systems and fundamental investment management platform. You will be working with a diverse team of data engineers, software developers, and financial and mathematical experts who constantly strive to improve, innovate and expand.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities

Perform strategic UX research consisting of the following: Stakehlder interviews Cmpetitor product reviews User interviews Existing prduct audits Analysis and review f research

Create requirements for content and functionality

Explore contextual user scenarios

Document the scope of the UX which includes a common understanding of features, schedules, and milestones

Interaction design

Information architecture

Interface design

Navigation design

Visual design

Technical Skills / Expertise

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Balsamiq, Axure)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards and process flows

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees

Experience as a UX Designer (5+ years)

Experience in information and technology service

Experience in asset management and financial services (nice to have, not essential)

Portfolio of design projects

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

A passion to learn

Excellent communication skills

Excellent problem-solving skills (core to the role)

Ability to self-manage and self-motivate

Ability to effectively plan and structure tasks

Ability to meet deadlines, goal-oriented

Team player

Adaptable, ability to work in agile environment

Contact Tracy on (contact number) and email your cv to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position