UX Designer
R 50 000.00 – R 75 000.00 CTC Per Month
Cape Town (or Virtual)
Key Concern is a dynamic, business providing software to the Finance, Commercial and Asset Management industry. They have skilled Teams to assist with Software in decision support systems and fundamental investment management platform. You will be working with a diverse team of data engineers, software developers, and financial and mathematical experts who constantly strive to improve, innovate and expand.
Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities
- Perform strategic UX research consisting of the following:
- Stakehlder interviews
- Cmpetitor product reviews
- User interviews
- Existing prduct audits
- Analysis and review f research
- Create requirements for content and functionality
- Explore contextual user scenarios
- Document the scope of the UX which includes a common understanding of features, schedules, and milestones
- Interaction design
- Information architecture
- Interface design
- Navigation design
- Visual design
Technical Skills / Expertise
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Balsamiq, Axure)
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards and process flows
Minimum Requirements
Preferred Qualifications & Experience:
- Tertiary degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees
- Experience as a UX Designer (5+ years)
- Experience in information and technology service
- Experience in asset management and financial services (nice to have, not essential)
- Portfolio of design projects
The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:
- A passion to learn
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent problem-solving skills (core to the role)
- Ability to self-manage and self-motivate
- Ability to effectively plan and structure tasks
- Ability to meet deadlines, goal-oriented
- Team player
- Adaptable, ability to work in agile environment
Contact Tracy on (contact number) and email your cv to (email address)