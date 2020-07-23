Development Team Lead

Our client is looking for a Java developer to lead one of their scrum development teams. The ideal candidate will have experience in the online betting / casino market. Experience as a team leader in agile software development, with a long history of Java development, is a must. Tech Stack:

Java version 8+

Spring boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

PHP

MySQL

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

GIT

Jira

Job Description:

People – Line management of an Agile team of developers and QAs. Regular one to ones, career development, performance reviews. This includes training and mentorship of team members.

Perform the duties of a scrum master: liaise with product management on the client side to gather project requirements; ensure that the team has enough stories to work on each sprint; facilitate scrum ceremonies; ensure that sprint work is carried out in a timely manner; remove impediments so that the team can work without interruptions.

Gather requirements regarding the infrastructure needs of the team and ensure that the team has the required hardware, software and skills development needed to be able to perform at an optimum level.

Continuously keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends and engage in research and development activities to ensure that the team is using the most recent and relevant tools for the job.

Attend to admin duties relating to the proper functioning of the team.

Update project tickets in Jira and ensure that confluence pages are regularly revised.

Process – Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.

Delivery – Ensure the team is delivering excellent quality solutions, reporting progress and improving delivery if necessary.

Hands on delivery – A proportion of your time will be spent contributing to the team’s code base.

