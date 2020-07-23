Senior Business Analyst (Investments)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic Asset Management firm seeks the expertise of a highly resilient Senior Business Analyst with an Investments background & the ability to drive exceptional delivery. Your will be expected to partner cross functionally while you elicit, analyse and specify requirements to solve complex business challenges. The analyses you create will help drive revenue, margin and client retention. You must possess a Business or relevant University Degree, at least 5 years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst/Consultant, some experience & systems knowledge of the Investment Administration and/or Asset Management industry, Microsoft applications, Collaboration tools & a proven track record of successful project delivery in a high-performance environment. DUTIES: Drive delivery – Assume responsibility for successful project delivery.

Ensure that delivery is to quality expectations, on time, and delivered using formal, repeatable processes.

Alignment of delivery to agreed priorities.

Ensure alignment of Business Solutions team methodology with that of IS and PMO.

Identify, qualify and report delivery risk. Establish & build relationships – Build positive working relationships and work closely with internal stakeholders (Business, Information Systems and Project Management Office).

Set and manage business expectations in a proactive manner.

Manage relationships with external vendors.

Serve as a liaison between stakeholders and users. Perform Requirements Analysis – Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas of improvement.

Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Document and communicate the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicate your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Manage competing resources and priorities.

Determine a pragmatic change management approach.

Perform user acceptance testing and facilitate user training. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A University Degree in Business or a related field. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst / Consultant.

Proven track record of successful project delivery and optimising business processes within a high-performance environment.

Some experience of the Investment Administration and/or Asset Management industry.

Systems relevant to Asset Management and Administration.

Collaboration tools.

Microsoft applications.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain meaningful relationships. Advantageous – Business Analysis Certification.

Data Solutions.

CRM Solutions. ATTRIBUTES: Critical and conceptual thinking skills.

Deadline focused.

Excellent planning, organisational, and time management skills.

Combination of big picture and attention to detail orientation.

Ability to work effectively with colleagues on all levels.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Willingness and positive attitude.

