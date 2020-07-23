Senior C# Analyst Developer (.Net)

Cape Town-based candidate sought for Senior Analyst Developer (.Net)

Output/Core Tasks:

Role description

As Senior developer you will form part of a vibrant, newly established application development team in the Group Technology and Information department. The team is responsible for the development and support of Group Shared Applications.

As Senior developer you will be responsible for design and development of new applications as well as second line support of relevant applications.

You will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with the team lead to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

New development:

– Provide solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

– Provide estimates for application changes.

– Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.

– Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

– Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

– Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.

– Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

– Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

– Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.

– Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

Production implementations:

– Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

– Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

– Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.

Support:

– Investigate production errors where required.

– Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

– Technical support on applications.

Collaboration:

– Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

– Provide input to development standards and best practices.

– Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Requirements:

Qualifications and experience:

– Grade 12 (matric)

– An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

– Minimum of 6 years’ experience within application development

– Experience in designing solutions

– Experience in working with the following:

– .Net Framework

– C# Development Language

– Net MVC / Web Forms

– HTML (including HTML5)

– CSS (including CSS3)

– JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery) / JSON

– MS SQL server (2012+)

– Web Services (WCF)

– XML

– Test-Driven Development

– ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)

– WEB APIs

– Agile and Scrum

Knowledge:

– Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2017+

– .Net Core Knowledge Advantageous

– Systems analysis and design concepts

– Repositories (e.g. GIT, Bitbucket, SVN)

– DevOps tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, XLD/XLR, Bamboo, Jenkins, etc)

– JIRA

– Responsive Design

– OOP / SOLID Design Principles

– Continuous Integration

– Database architecture and design

– IIS

– ESB or service bus concept/architecture

– API Management tools

– Mobile Development

– PWA and SPA

Competencies:

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Leadership

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills

– Ability to perform under pressure

Please note: Only candidates being considered will be contacted

