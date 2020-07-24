Data Technician

To research, restructure and capture detailed data as well as ensure the quality and accuracy of data performs up to the company’s standards

Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

– Product data research, analysis , accuracy and capturing of data

– Communication and Reporting with management

– Assist with all admin related task including but not limited to in store visits

Detailed aspects of the job:

– Product data research, analysis and capturing of new data

– Compare data supplied with data gathered from research

– Research all products and restructure product descriptions

– Ensuring that punctuation, spelling and accuracy of data is consistent amongst all relating products

– Capture the data into the company software and follow QC procedures

Communication and Reporting with management:

– Liaise and attend meetings with Manager/s highlighting any issues

– Document all data completed and provide day to day reporting on progress

Assist with all admin related tasks including but not limited to

– Any additional over flow requirements

– In store visits to photograph / gather product information that can’t be found online

