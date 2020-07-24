Data Technician

Jul 24, 2020

To research, restructure and capture detailed data as well as ensure the quality and accuracy of data performs up to the company’s standards

Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

– Product data research, analysis , accuracy and capturing of data
– Communication and Reporting with management
– Assist with all admin related task including but not limited to in store visits

Detailed aspects of the job:

– Product data research, analysis and capturing of new data
– Compare data supplied with data gathered from research
– Research all products and restructure product descriptions
– Ensuring that punctuation, spelling and accuracy of data is consistent amongst all relating products
– Capture the data into the company software and follow QC procedures

Communication and Reporting with management:

– Liaise and attend meetings with Manager/s highlighting any issues
– Document all data completed and provide day to day reporting on progress

Assist with all admin related tasks including but not limited to

– Any additional over flow requirements
– In store visits to photograph / gather product information that can’t be found online

