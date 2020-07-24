Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade 12 / Equivalent.
- IT-related tertiary qualification / Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.
- Expert in code deployment.
- Experience in maintaining Java web applications.
- Experience in network, server and application-status monitoring.
- Possesses a strong command of software-automation production systems.
- Exhibit expertise in software development methodologies.
- Working knowledge of Ruby or Python and known DevOps tools like Git and GitHub.
- Working knowledge of databases and SQL.
- Possesses a problem-solving attitude.
- Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.