DevOps Engineer

Jul 24, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 / Equivalent.
  • IT-related tertiary qualification / Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.
  • Expert in code deployment.
  • Experience in maintaining Java web applications.
  • Experience in network, server and application-status monitoring.
  • Possesses a strong command of software-automation production systems.
  • Exhibit expertise in software development methodologies.
  • Working knowledge of Ruby or Python and known DevOps tools like Git and GitHub.
  • Working knowledge of databases and SQL.
  • Possesses a problem-solving attitude.
  • Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Learn more/Apply for this position