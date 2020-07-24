SAP Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a SAP Hybris developer to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based Brackenfell.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 3+ years Cloud Technologies (especially AWS and SAP Cloud).

– 3+ years Deep technical expertise in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and SAP Process Orchestration skills

– 3+ years Good understanding of HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services

– 3+ years Expertise in SAP Graphical Mapping Tools and in XSLT

– 3+ years Hands-on experience in design, development and implementation of integration flows (I-Flow)

– 3+ years Experience with SAP CPI / HCI, SAP API hub

Minimum qualifications:

– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

South African Citizens & Residents Only.

For more information apply online.

https://www.sabenzait.co.za/jobs/?action=vacancy&vacid=18953&vactitle=SAP+Hybris+Developer+II+%2F+III

