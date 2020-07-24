Senior .NET Developer (10+ years experience)

Senior Software Engineer

Our client is a young, exciting company which continues to reach new heights and the opportunities for growth are endless at this moment. They have several new projects that that they are eager to get off the ground and need your experience and expertise to make it happen.

Our clients products are focused around simple, real-time payment solution, that allows the consumer access to make secure, instant payments directly into a merchant’s bank account. This payment gateway facilitates transactions via eCommerce, mobile, eBilling, and in-store transactions.

What the job entails

Our client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer, to collaborate with other developers in writing well-designed, testable code. You will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies and solving tough problems.

The nitty-gritty details

Proven work experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer

Ability to develop software in C# and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)

Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)

Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works

Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial

Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes) highly beneficial.

Must have an IT Diploma or Degree

At least 5 years work-related experience

Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.

