SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Genesis Medical Scheme is in search of a highly skilled individual who will be responsible for the management, maintenance and monitoring of the entire IT infrastructure at Genesis, which includes all Windows and Linux servers, desktops, network infrastructure, security, databases, storage, website and various applications and processes used by the business.

The ideal person for this position will be someone who has a range of IT skills, who is also approachable, hardworking and friendly as well as possessing the confidence to deal with people at all levels whilst still operating with high levels of confidentiality.

Skills/Experience Required

– Strong Linux server administration experience

– Postfix, Mysql and Apache configuration and administration

– Windows server with active directory, DHCP and DNS

– Bash scripting and ability to understand basic code

– SQL Database structures and database query syntax

– SMTP mail operation, headers and log file analysis

– Network subnetting, TCP/IP port numbers, firewall administration

– Good understanding of HTML and PHP code

– HyperV or Vmware and management of virtual machines

– Crystal Reports or similar Business Intelligence platform

– CPanel and WordPress for Website administration

– Desktop/server/network hardware knowledge

– Backup software administration

– ODBC connections in Windows

Personal qualities

– Analytical/investigative mind

– Strong communication skills

– Meticulous attention to detail

– Ability to work under pressure

– Excellent time management

Should you qualify and be interested in applying for the above-mentioned vacancy, please forward your updated CV with a covering letter to the email address below.

Please clearly indicate, in the subject line of your e-mail, the title of the position for which you are applying and email: (email address).

Closing date 31 July 2020

Learn more/Apply for this position