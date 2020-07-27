Business Analyst (Pricing and Promotions)

Position Purpose:An exciting opportunity exists for a senior Business Analyst for our Pricing and Promotions department, who is ready to ensure that cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. This Senior role will require you to understand the current business environment, identify and understand the requirements of the business, and determine a suitable solution to address the business needs/requirements.Qualifications

3 – year Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / if no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role

Diploma (National Certificate) in Business Analysis

Experience:

5+ years Business Analysis experience within a Business analysis role

2 years SAP experience

3 years Knowledge or working experience of Pricing (retail prices, cost prices, estimated/actual landed costs, etc)

Knowledge or working experience of Retail Master Data, Promotions, Condition Contracts, Rebates desirable

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position