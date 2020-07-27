Business Analyst (Pricing and Promotions)
Jul 27, 2020
Qualifications
- 3 – year Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / if no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
- Diploma (National Certificate) in Business Analysis
Experience:
- 5+ years Business Analysis experience within a Business analysis role
- 2 years SAP experience
- 3 years Knowledge or working experience of Pricing (retail prices, cost prices, estimated/actual landed costs, etc)
- Knowledge or working experience of Retail Master Data, Promotions, Condition Contracts, Rebates desirable
