Enterprise Architect

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma certification.
- TOGAF or similar qualification is desirable
Experience
- 10 years + experience in IT – development/architecture, systems analysis or systems management.
- 5 years + experience in an Enterprise Architecture position.
- Strong understanding of software, hardware, architecture frameworks and corporate technology and trends.
- Development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Contribute to and execute on IT strategy to ensure alignment with the organization’s goals and objectives.
- Partner with business and technology subject experts to translate business requirements into technological solutions.
- Coordinate, review and approve strategic projects to ensure that they are compliant with architectural standards, policies and guidelines. Maintain a holistic view of the organization’s strategy, processes, information and technology assets.
- Provide input into the definition of strategic roadmaps for the management and renewal of the organisation’s application and technology portfolios.
- Participate in architectural governance in the organisation.
- Alignment of business and IT strategies
- Influencing of business strategies – driving towards a digital business model.
- Participate in digital strategy decisions and provide digital business model consulting within IT teams.
- Deliver appropriate enterprise architecture artefacts including relevant documentation to guide solution, integration and applications architecture.
- Ensure Technology alignment within the company.
- Participate in the creation of business cases – responsible for the IT and technology components.
- Architectural consultation and review function.
- Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
- Introduction of new technology in support of the business strategy.
- Identify and manage the organizational impact (for example, on skills, technology, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact brought about by the introduction of new technology.
- Provide thought leadership and influence key stakeholders to bring about technological and organizational changes in the organization in support of the business drivers and strategy.
- Consult with relevant development and operational departments in IT to guide the use of enabling technologies and services.
- Mentoring and sound boarding.
- Compilation of Business cases.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Financial industry knowledge – policy administration, client servicing, payment and collections, distribution, marketing and sales.
- Sound technology background. Mainframe, Open systems, Platforms, Integration, Cloud, Security, Big data & Analytics.
- Integration – concepts and strategies.
- Security
- Understanding of new and emerging digital technologies.
Competencies:
- Thought leadership & Influencing skills with business and technical groups.
- Highly developed communication & consulting skills – ability to communicate both business and technical concepts at all levels of the organization.
- Consulting
- Change Management.
- Technology research.
- Collaboration/Teamwork
- Decisiveness – ability to think critically and solve problems.
- Innovative thinking.
- Demonstrated ability to work with multiple cross functional teams and to meet development and support requirements and manage the handover capability back to the Support team.
- Planning and Organizational skills
- Pragmatic and self-disciplined – ability to work independently.
- Change management (Business Transition Management).
- The ability to model solutions and create visual artefacts.