Enterprise Architect

Jul 27, 2020

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma certification.
  • TOGAF or similar qualification is desirable

Experience

  • 10 years + experience in IT – development/architecture, systems analysis or systems management.
  • 5 years + experience in an Enterprise Architecture position.
  • Strong understanding of software, hardware, architecture frameworks and corporate technology and trends.
  • Development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to and execute on IT strategy to ensure alignment with the organization’s goals and objectives.
  • Partner with business and technology subject experts to translate business requirements into technological solutions.
  • Coordinate, review and approve strategic projects to ensure that they are compliant with architectural standards, policies and guidelines. Maintain a holistic view of the organization’s strategy, processes, information and technology assets.
  • Provide input into the definition of strategic roadmaps for the management and renewal of the organisation’s application and technology portfolios.
  • Participate in architectural governance in the organisation.
  • Alignment of business and IT strategies
  • Influencing of business strategies – driving towards a digital business model.
  • Participate in digital strategy decisions and provide digital business model consulting within IT teams.
  • Deliver appropriate enterprise architecture artefacts including relevant documentation to guide solution, integration and applications architecture.
  • Ensure Technology alignment within the company.
  • Participate in the creation of business cases – responsible for the IT and technology components.
  • Architectural consultation and review function.
  • Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
  • Introduction of new technology in support of the business strategy.
  • Identify and manage the organizational impact (for example, on skills, technology, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact brought about by the introduction of new technology.
  • Provide thought leadership and influence key stakeholders to bring about technological and organizational changes in the organization in support of the business drivers and strategy.
  • Consult with relevant development and operational departments in IT to guide the use of enabling technologies and services.
  • Mentoring and sound boarding.
  • Compilation of Business cases.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Financial industry knowledge – policy administration, client servicing, payment and collections, distribution, marketing and sales.
  • Sound technology background. Mainframe, Open systems, Platforms, Integration, Cloud, Security, Big data & Analytics.
  • Integration – concepts and strategies.
  • Security
  • Understanding of new and emerging digital technologies.

Competencies:

  • Thought leadership & Influencing skills with business and technical groups.
  • Highly developed communication & consulting skills – ability to communicate both business and technical concepts at all levels of the organization.
  • Consulting
  • Change Management.
  • Technology research.
  • Collaboration/Teamwork
  • Decisiveness – ability to think critically and solve problems.
  • Innovative thinking.
  • Demonstrated ability to work with multiple cross functional teams and to meet development and support requirements and manage the handover capability back to the Support team.
  • Planning and Organizational skills
  • Pragmatic and self-disciplined – ability to work independently.
  • Change management (Business Transition Management).
  • The ability to model solutions and create visual artefacts.

Learn more/Apply for this position