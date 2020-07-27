Integration Support Engineer

Qualifications
- Matric
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
- Linux or Windows certification
Experience:
- Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
- Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ
- Min 5 Years working with SQL databases Min 5 Years Production and standby support
- Min 5 Years Custom scripting
- Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Min 5 Years of Incident management
- Min 3 Years DevOps duties Min 3 Years Mentoring
Job objectives:
- Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements
- Perform day to day support coverage of Systems
- Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary
- Manage deployments change management from environment to environment
- Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement
- Mentor and give support to junior system engineers
Knowledge & Skills:
- SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
- SDLC
- Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
- System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)
- Process engineering
- Scripting
- Production Infrastructure Support
- Production Application Systems Support
- Virtualization
- LAN and WAN
- Infrastructure Security(Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)
- Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS
- Enterprise Integration Patterns