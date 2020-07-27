Security Engineer (CISSP, CCSP)

Qualifications:
- Security related certifications – CISSP or CCSP (Non-negotiable)
- IT related B degree
Additional Requirements:
- Professional Registration / Membership
- Information Security Forums
- ISACA
- ISC2
Experience:
- IT security experience (5-6 years)
- IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous
Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions
- Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards
- Implementation of security policies and procedures
- Implementation of technical standards
- Implementation of ISMS framework
- Implementation of PCI-DSS standards
- Implementation of POPI standard
To remediate security incidents and associated event handling
- Monitor the network software and computing assets for proper security procedures and signs of compromise
- SIEM – Incident and problem management
- Remediation activities
To ensure that security operational tasks are performed
- Firewalls
- Web Application Firewalls
- SIEM
- NSG’s
- IAM
- Vulnerability Scans
- Anti-virus procedures
- Patch management
- Web content management
- E-mail content management
To participate in company security projects
- Assist teams with security requirements
To perform security awareness training
- To communicate security topics to all relevant users
Knowledge & Skills:
- Cisco/Fortinet/NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous
- Knowledge of networking would be advantageous
Competencies:
- Deciding and initiating action
- Relating and networking
- Planning and organizing
- Following instructions and procedures
- Applying expertise and technology
- Analysing
- Learning and researching