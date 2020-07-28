Business Systems Analyst

Are you a Business Systems Analyst seeking new challenges? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established company is seeking a Business Systems Analyst to join their Cape Town based team.

Requirements:

– 3+ years’ experience in Business Systems Analysis.

– Skilled in ERP Systems and MS Dynamics NAV.

– Experienced in other packages such as Office 365, Sharepoint Online, MS Power Platform, and Power BI.

– Experience in SQL Scripting.

– Previous exposure to the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Industry.

– Must hold a bachelor’s degree or similar in a related field (preferably IT).

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) . You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

