C++ Developer (NodeJS)

ENVIRONMENT: If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next C++ Developer with strong NodeJS. Working in an agile environment, you will be involved in stand-ups, sprints, spikes, code reviews and testing & releasing new features. You must possess a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or similar, at least 5+ years coding experience, C++ (Version 11 and up), understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes, Memory Management in non-garbage collected environments, familiarity with system call wrapper library functions, Scrum, Agile, REST / RESTful APIs, Design Patterns, Integration with 3rd party payment gateways, etc. DUTIES: Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, and bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Work in cross-functional teams. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages. Desired Skills – Strong proficiency in C++, with fair knowledge of the language specification (Version 11 and up).

Good understanding of Memory Management in non-garbage collected environments.

Understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes.

Familiarity with templating in C++ (WTL, STL, ATL) as well as MFC.

Familiarity with system call wrapper library functions.

Knowledge of writing native modules for high-level languages such as Node.js.

Scrum, Agile, REST / RESTful APIs, Design Patterns.

Integration with 3rd party payment gateways.

High-performance servers and scalable architecture design.

Full Software development lifecycle experience.

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol, SocketIO and ZMQ or any other messaging protocols.

Experience using the Visual Studio. Additional Skills – GIT.

Migration of legacy systems.

MS SQL, MongoDB, JIRA, Bamboo, Octopus, jQuery, Backbone, CreateJS, Compass / Sass.

AngularJS, Grunt / Gulp, .NET framework, ASP.Net, JSON, Swagger.

Responsive design, progressive web apps.

Test frameworks such as Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer, or similar.

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Containerization (Docker).

Experience in developing monolithic applications as well as microservices.

Knowledge of low-level threading primitives and real-time environments. ATTRIBUTES: Passion for coding and enthusiasm to learn.

Able to work under pressure.

Ability to coach and mentor other developers.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Attention to detail.

Attention to detail.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.