Enterprise Architect

Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma certification.
- TOGAF or similar qualification is desirable
Experience
- 10 years + experience in IT – development/architecture, systems analysis or systems management.
- 5 years + experience in an Enterprise Architecture position.
- Strong understanding of software, hardware, architecture frameworks and corporate technology and trends.
- Development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.
Role/Responsibilities:
- In collaboration with Group Enterprise Architecture, the incumbent is responsible for development and maintenance of enterprise architecture across the company. Special focus will be on governance and development of target architecture in support of the business strategy.
- Contribute to and execute on IT strategy to ensure alignment with the organization’s goals and objectives.
- Partner with business and technology subject experts to translate business requirements into technological solutions.
- Coordinate, review and approve strategic projects to ensure that they are compliant with architectural standards, policies and guidelines. Maintain a holistic view of the organization’s strategy, processes, information and technology assets.
- Provide input into the definition of strategic roadmaps for the management and renewal of the organisation’s application and technology portfolios.
- Participate in architectural governance in the organisation.
- Alignment of business and IT strategies
- Influencing of business strategies – driving towards a digital business model.
- Participate in digital strategy decisions and provide digital business model consulting within IT teams.
- Deliver appropriate enterprise architecture artefacts including relevant documentation to guide solution, integration and applications architecture.
- Ensure Technology alignment within the company.
- Participate in the creation of business cases – responsible for the IT and technology components.
- Architectural consultation and review function.
- Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
- Introduction of new technology in support of the business strategy.
- Identify and manage the organizational impact (for example, on skills, technology, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact brought about by the introduction of new technology.
- Provide thought leadership and influence key stakeholders to bring about technological and organizational changes in the organization in support of the business drivers and strategy.
- Consult with relevant development and operational departments in IT to guide the use of enabling technologies and services.
- Mentoring and sound boarding.
- Compilation of Business cases.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Financial industry knowledge – policy administration, client servicing, payment and collections, distribution, marketing and sales.
- Sound technology background. Mainframe, Open systems, Platforms, Integration, Cloud, Security, Big data & Analytics.
- Integration – concepts and strategies.
- Security
- Understanding of new and emerging digital technologies.
Competencies:
- Thought leadership & Influencing skills with business and technical groups.
- Highly developed communication & consulting skills – ability to communicate both business and technical concepts at all levels of the organization.
- Consulting
- Change Management.
- Technology research.
- Collaboration/Teamwork
- Decisiveness – ability to think critically and solve problems.
- Innovative thinking.
- Demonstrated ability to work with multiple cross functional teams and to meet development and support requirements and manage the handover capability back to the Support team.
- Planning and Organizational skills
- Pragmatic and self-disciplined – ability to work independently.
- Change management (Business Transition Management).
- The ability to model solutions and create visual artefacts.
Core Competencies:
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing strategically
- Customer focus – Contributing strategically
- Drives results – Contributing strategically
- Collaborates – Contributing strategically
- Being resilient – Contributing strategically