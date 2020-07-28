ENVIRONMENT: A self-driven Front End Developer who loves the challenge of combining the art programming & design, is sought by a niche Software Solutions company, to join its team. You will be expected to design, implement, document & test new features while assisting in applying best practice in User Experience, delivery clean, robust code. You will require 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, have UX/UI experience, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Code Versioning Tools & a deep understanding of Application Architecture. There will be an option to work from the office or remotely. DUTIES: Build reusable, robust code and libraries for future use.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability. REQUIREMENTS: 5+ Years of experience working in a Front End Developer role.

Experience in UX/UI design/development.

Proficiency with HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.

Understand Code Versioning Tools.

Deep understanding of Application Architecture. Advantageous – Formal tertiary qualification.

Familiarity with mainstream development frameworks.

APIs.

Web Services.

Experience building wireframes. ATTRIBUTES: Good verbal and written communication skills (share ideas/concepts in non-technical terms when required).

Must be reliable, responsible and self-motivated.

Enthusiastic and very willing to learn.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Supportive team player. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.