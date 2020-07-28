Server Administrator – 6 Month Contract

Jul 28, 2020

  • Design, install and support VMware.
  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.
  • Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.
  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems.
  • Deploy Hardware.
  • Provide hardware support for servers.
  • Provide operating system support for Windows servers.
  • Manage support calls for the supported environment.
  • Provide Linux system support.
  • Maintain related documentation.

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a Server Administrator for a 6 month contract.

Minimum Requirements

  • VCP certification essential.
  • VCAP certification will be an advantage.
  • MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
  • Linux certification.
  • OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.
  • HP hardware knowledge.
  • Server hardware experience.
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
  • Willing to work overtime when required.
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to   detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
  • 3-6 years’ experience.

