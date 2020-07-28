System Manager

Define and maintain long term Product Roadmap(s) and strategy

Ensure operational stability and success of allocated products

Engage with stakeholders and ensure their requirements are accurately represented on the product backlog in conjunction with Technical BA

Work closely with Business Analyst to ensure User Stories are easily understandable, refined to contain just the right amount of information, and are sized to be delivered within a short period of time (ie. a 2 week sprint)

Prioritise User Stories on the backlog to ensure that stakeholder and customer needs are considered

Create Customer Journey maps

Create wireframes with strong focus on customer experience

Drive UX and usability principles and best practices

Manage timelines, scope of work and project budgets

Build and maintain relationships with retail brands and implementation teams

Assemble, manage and guide cross functional teams for optimal product execution

Research new technologies to ensure you are up to date with current trends and future changes

Establish effective and meaningful system and process metrics

Assigning process ownership, establishing and approving roles and scope of responsibility

Establish and participate in planned, periodic reviews of the overall effectiveness of your assigned system, which includes taking any necessary corrective or preventive action to ensure continued success

Our client is looking for a technical systems manager that can develop, service, maintain and grow relationships with their retail partners. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of products which you will achieve by working with business product owners and stakeholders in defining the strategy and roadmap for various digital products. You will ensure products are developed efficiently, within budget, using the latest technologies by working very closely with various development teams. You know how to lead and influence in order to achieve the desired outcome. You should be comfortable managing ambiguity and complexity. You must have a blend of business and technical knowledge that includes a big-picture vision and the capability to make that vision a reality.

Minimum Requirements

10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

Good people management skills

Mentoring employees that report to you

Delegate, prioritise and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products

Excellent communication skills

Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams

Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome

Tech savvy and passionate about building products

Experience in an Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position