Intermediate Software Developer

Are you a Software Developer that is eager to join a growing team? Our client based in Stellenbosch requires a talented Intermediate Software Developer that would like to advance their skills within a fast pace environment. You will be working alongside an agile team, successfully delivering quality projects.REQUIREMENTS3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/Tech Information TechnologyMin 2 years as a software developer using Java or relevant languagesExperience designing and building large and complex yet maintainable systemsextensive experience in Java or Groovy programmingMaintaining order, quality and accuracyFast and self-learning abilitiesComfortable with core technology stack and environmentAbility to work in an agile team and successfully delivering agile based software projectsStrong problem-solving ability & passion for technology and innovationStrong analytical, written and verbal skillsDUTIESSoftware development, unit testing and integration testsDatabase designUser interface design and developmentWriting technical documentationCollaborate with team members in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancementsProvide third line support to OperationsResearch and investigate new technologies ExperienceProgramming Language: GroovyApplication Framework: Grails 3, Grails 4Spring BootPersistence framework: HibernateMain database: MySQWeb based user interface: Vaadin 7, Vaadin 14 Other technologiesWorkflow engine: ActivitiMicro service (REST): JAX-RS / Jersey with Spring CloudCross platform framework: ElectronSecurity framework: Apache ShiroQueue processing: Apache ActiveMQSearch: ElasticsearchBusiness rules engine: DroolsGraph database: OrientDBDocument store: MongoDBReporting server: JasperReportsTemplate engine: Apache VelocityIntegrations: Apache CameAPI documentation: SWAGGERSalary: dependent on experience

