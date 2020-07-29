RPG Developer

RPG DEVELOPER

Company Description:

An exciting opportunity has presented itself with the largest medical practice in Cape Town. We are looking for a RPG Developer to maintain its core application, proprietary practice management software. The application server is an IBM i520 with an application client in VB.NET.

Scope:

– Provide technical solutions to the business specification

– Developing and review of code

– Database backup

– Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs

Critical Competencies:

– Sound knowledge of RPG programming language (RPG-ILE)

– Sound knowledge of DB2/DB400 (database).

– Sound knowledge of CLLE (Control Language)

– Sound knowledge of VB.NET

– Familiar with Visual Studio

– Any form of experience in Web development will be an advantage (HTML, Javascript, etc.)

Preference will be given to candidates located in Cape Town.

The successful candidate will be required to work remotely and have regular meetings with the IT Partner.

Should you meet the above criteria, please submit your application.

