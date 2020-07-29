SAP Hybris Developer

As the Senior Hybris developer you need to have a deep specialized in preferably Hybris eCommerce or Marketing Platforms, and be able to provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. You will also need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Minimum requirements:

3+ years Cloud Technologies (especially AWS and SAP Cloud)

3+ years Deep technical expertise in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and SAP Process Orchestration skills

3+ years understanding of HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services

3+ years Expertise in SAP Graphical Mapping Tools and in XSLT

3+ years Hands-on experience in design, development and implementation of integration flows (I-Flow)

3+ years’ experience with SAP CPI / HCI, SAP API hub

