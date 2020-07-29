Senior C# Developer

Well-established digital client, based in the northern part of Cape Town, is seeking a qualified C# Developer. You will be part of the development team, helping to ideate, shape, and build reporting and AI Solutions. Your primary responsibilities will be to build front-end solutions interfacing with the data warehouse and AI engines, and will work within the business Intelligence and data warehousing teams. You will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting existing systems. The job objectives will include developing operational systems, maintaining operational systems, manage the release process, and lastly provide support to users of these systems.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification within IT/Computer Sciences

5+ Years development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#

5+ Years database design and development, including experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

3+ Years development experience in MVC

3+ Year development experience in WPF and WCF

Good understating of OO principles

Experience with: Microsoft SQL Server (SSIS, SSRS, SSMS, SSAS, TSQL), C# .NET (ASP.NET Web, ASP.NET Web – MVC, ASP.NET Web API), .NET Core (ASP.NET Core API), Azure DevOps Server BMC Control-M Workload Automation Systems Analysis Design Architecture Database design and development Agile development Automation (unit and deployment) If you are a strong analytical thinker, problem-solver, detail orientated and innovative, this role is for you! Push your career to the next level by being part of a team that is using the latest technologies and pushing the boundaries within their industry.

