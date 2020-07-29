Senior Java Developer

A well established credit management company is requiring the expertise of a Senior Java Developer. This is a fast moving and collaborative environment where your skills will be put to the test.You will form part of a team that will develop new innovative features and products.REQUIREMENTS3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or NationalDiploma/Tech Information Technology)At least 5 years as a software developer using Java or relevant languagesExtensive experience in Java or Groovy programmingExperience designing and building large and complex yet maintainable systemsA high concern for order, quality and accuracyFast and self-learning abilitiesDUTIESSoftware development, unit testing and integration testsDatabase designUser interface design and developmentWriting technical documentationCollaborate with team members in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancementsProvide third line support to OperationsResearch and investigate new technologies ExperienceSetup and maintain development processGuide and oversee that repositories, servers, etc are set up correctly for a projectEnsure project is delivered as per design / architecture and requirementsConduct code reviewsProvide input into timeframe estimates for projectsProvide input into design (review wireframes from a technical perspective)CORE TECHNOLOGIES:

Programming Language:Groovy

Application Framework:Grails 3, Grails 4, Spring Boot

Persistence framework:Hibernate

Main database:MySQL

Web based user interface:Vaadin 7, Vaadin 14

Salary: Dependent on experience

