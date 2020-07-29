Software Engineer Practice Lead

Leading the industry in the digital space is no small feat, although this company is most definitely exceeding all expectations. They are looking for a dynamic and forward-thinking individual to join their team. The Software Engineer Practice Lead is the main steward and thought leader of the company’s solution delivery practices. The SDLC Practice Lead must envision, develop, and lead the adoption of modern software engineering development practices (e.g. Agile, SAFe, etc.) at the speed of business innovation and change. Extensive expertise in Agile transformation, Agile software delivery, a track record of leading the successful adoption of new software engineering practices in an organisation, and deep technical knowledge of defining and configuring DevOps toolchains is required.

Requirements for this role:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, or related

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry 5+ years

Extensive working experience With SDLC Tools

5+ years’ Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio)

3+ years’ Experience in Identification and formulation of Standard, Artifacts, and Processes

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall and especially SAFe.

5+ years’ Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in both Mode 1 and mode 2 projects.

2+ years Project management experience of mid-sized projects.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail

Strong expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards

Experience with automated deployment, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery and release management and monitoring tools

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills Strong conflict management skills

