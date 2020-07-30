Business Analyst – Contact Centre

Datonomy is looking for a Customer Service Business Analyst to join our project team based at a leading retailer.

Domain Knowledge: Understand contact centre operations and support functions (and regulations within environments)

Strong technical understanding: Understands detail of a contact centre landscape and its supporting technologies, including:

Interaction Management

Call flows (IVR’s, call recordings, routing, etc.)

Channels (Telephony, email, chat, Whatsapp, social, USSD,etc.)

Knowledge Management

Assisted and self service

Required:

Business Analysis qualification

Retail experience

Contact centre experience (advantageous)

Personal Traits:

Resilient

Confident

Dynamic

Learn more/Apply for this position