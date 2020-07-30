Business Analyst – Contact Centre

Datonomy is looking for a Customer Service Business Analyst to join our project team based at a leading retailer.
Domain Knowledge: Understand contact centre operations and support functions (and regulations within environments)
Strong technical understanding: Understands detail of a contact centre landscape and its supporting technologies, including:
- Interaction Management
- Call flows (IVR’s, call recordings, routing, etc.)
- Channels (Telephony, email, chat, Whatsapp, social, USSD,etc.)
- Knowledge Management
- Assisted and self service
Required:
- Business Analysis qualification
- Retail experience
- Contact centre experience (advantageous)
Personal Traits:
- Resilient
- Confident
- Dynamic