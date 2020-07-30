Network Security Engineer

Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures
- A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
- Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a small team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security)
- Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience
- Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.