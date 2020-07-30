Python Developer

Financial services company is looking fora Python developer for their Cape Town offices.The successful applicant will be working on the Content Ready platform, the core system which enables all the organizations trading.Education:

Bsc degree

Experience

:

More than 3years python development experience

MYSQL

LAMP Stack

HTML.CSS

C# or Java advantageous

Job output:

Development of new, and maintenance of existing functionality on our platform.

Purchasing new content, performance and functional enhancements to the existing system, and maintenance of the underlying systems.

Creating and modifying reports.

Resolving support queries

