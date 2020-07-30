RPA Developer

Jul 30, 2020

Qualifications

  • Grade 12 / Matric / NQF level 4
  • Degree / Diploma in Computer Science

Experience:

  • 1-5 years of demonstrable experience in a programming role
  • Experience in .NET / VB or VBA / Powershell – UIPath
  • Experience with HTML / JavaScript is advantageous
  • An ability to envisage how an automated solution will work in operations, to understand its attributes and what the implications for teams and individuals will be.
  • The ability to work with a structured and methodical approach, combined with an enquiring mind.
  • Perform peer code reviews
  • Experience with RPA Software (e.g. BluePrism, UI Path, WorkFusion) would be advantageous
  • Conceptualize RPA solutions and understand the prescribed RPA design architecture.
  • Understanding of workflow-based logic and the ability to both understand a business process from a workflow diagram, and to illustrate a written process description as a workflow diagram.

Learn more/Apply for this position