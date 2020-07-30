RPA Developer

Qualifications
- Grade 12 / Matric / NQF level 4
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science
Experience:
- 1-5 years of demonstrable experience in a programming role
- Experience in .NET / VB or VBA / Powershell – UIPath
- Experience with HTML / JavaScript is advantageous
- An ability to envisage how an automated solution will work in operations, to understand its attributes and what the implications for teams and individuals will be.
- The ability to work with a structured and methodical approach, combined with an enquiring mind.
- Perform peer code reviews
- Experience with RPA Software (e.g. BluePrism, UI Path, WorkFusion) would be advantageous
- Conceptualize RPA solutions and understand the prescribed RPA design architecture.
- Understanding of workflow-based logic and the ability to both understand a business process from a workflow diagram, and to illustrate a written process description as a workflow diagram.