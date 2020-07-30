System Manager

Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
- Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
- Good people management skills
- Mentoring employees that report to you
- Delegate, priorities and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
- Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
- Tech savvy and passionate about building products
- Experience in an Agile environment