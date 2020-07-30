System Manager

Jul 30, 2020

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

  • 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
  • Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
  • Good people management skills
  • Mentoring employees that report to you
  • Delegate, priorities and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
  • Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
  • Tech savvy and passionate about building products
  • Experience in an Agile environment

