DevOps Engineer

Our client is looking for dynamic and enthusiastic DevOps Engineer to join the team. The individual should be proactive and results orientated.The individual applying for this position should have passed matric, a tertiary qualification such as a Bachelor of Science as well as 3-4 year’s working experience in a similar role.Key Responsibilities:

To develop an intimate knowledge of the software architecture and overall systems understanding.

Streamline and improve software integration, release, and deployment processes.

Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.

Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software

Maintain end-to-end security using industry best practices.

Investigate and adopt new technologies as needs arise.

Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipeline and applications.

Perform preventative maintenance on servers to keep them in good health.

Liaise with customers, solutions architects & other developers in aligning requirement specifications where applicable.

Working as part of a project team to develop & deliver solutions.

Setup and maintain related documentation.

Knowledge of Python

