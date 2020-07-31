Java Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join the on an independent contract basis

The assignment is for a considerable programme of work, with challenging and exciting deliveries like Cloud (AWS), complex integration with multiple third party system software, within an Agile delivery framework, etc.

As a senior developer you will be responsible for building Java, Gosu and React applications. (Gosu is the programming language for the Guidewire policy administration system that is based on Java and runs on the JVM. Experience in the Gosu framework is not required, but a willingness to learn.)

The role is ideally suited for someone who could easily step into a Tech Lead or Solutions Architect role, from time-to-time.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

– Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

– Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation

– Interpret specifications and interrogate to enable understanding

– Maintain existing applications

– Produce quality software according to specification

– Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

– Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

– Document how to do things

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment and 3 years within a Scrum delivery framework.

Core Skills:

– Java SE8 ++

– SQL

– JavaScript

– ORM — Hibernate

– Unit Testing

– Producing clean code

– Code Refactoring

– Linux

– Microsoft SQL Server database

– Experience working with queues (SQS or others)

– Software design patterns

– Doing code reviews

– Knowledge about microservice design

COMPETENCIES

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual and analytical thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

– Must have a positive attitude

– Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

– Conduct must be professional at all times

– Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

– Team player

– Get along well with others. Must be able to get the cooperation of people in other departments.

ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Additional Experience and Skills that would be advantageous:

– Designing REST API’s

– Guidewire packages

– Gosu programming language

– Spring Framework (https://spring.io/)

– Docker

– React

– Cloud development (AWS)

– NoSQL, especially AWS DynamoDB

– Maven

– Git

– Understanding TDD

– Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

– Experience in the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position