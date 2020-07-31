Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

– Project manager experience and qualifications

– Business understanding of group financial management specifically treasury management preferred

– Knowledge, experience, and skills for a scrum master

– Sound understanding of system development life cycle

– Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework

– Strong interpersonal skills

– Attention to detail

– Strong financial/budgeting skills

– Tool knowledge and experience

– JIRA

– Confluence

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

