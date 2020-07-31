My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
– Project manager experience and qualifications
– Business understanding of group financial management specifically treasury management preferred
– Knowledge, experience, and skills for a scrum master
– Sound understanding of system development life cycle
– Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework
– Strong interpersonal skills
– Attention to detail
– Strong financial/budgeting skills
– Tool knowledge and experience
– JIRA
– Confluence
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review