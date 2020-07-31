Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis – South African Citizens Only

IT

The Test Analyst will join our SQA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different delivery streams

Tasks

– All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

– Creating and maintaining test plans

– Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements

– Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team

– Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment

– Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

– Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects

– Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks

– Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.

– Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting

– Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

– Participating in business sign off meetings

– Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Qualifications and experience

– 5+ years professional experience in quality assurance

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent diploma

– ISTQB Foundation and/or test analyst level

– Experience in writing SQL queries

– Experience in testing APIS, microservices

– Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools

– Experience in mobile testing e.g. Android, iOS

– Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools

– Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. waterfall, agile, and KanBan

Competencies

– Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

– Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

– Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

– Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

– Attention to detail

– Team player

– Good time-management skills

– Great interpersonal and communication skills

– Results driven

– Flexible (able to adapt to change)

