My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis – South African Citizens Only
IT
The Test Analyst will join our SQA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different delivery streams
Tasks
– All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
– Creating and maintaining test plans
– Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements
– Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team
– Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment
– Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
– Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects
– Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks
– Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.
– Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting
– Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings
– Participating in business sign off meetings
– Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members
Qualifications and experience
– 5+ years professional experience in quality assurance
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent diploma
– ISTQB Foundation and/or test analyst level
– Experience in writing SQL queries
– Experience in testing APIS, microservices
– Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools
– Experience in mobile testing e.g. Android, iOS
– Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools
– Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. waterfall, agile, and KanBan
Competencies
– Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
– Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
– Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
– Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
– Attention to detail
– Team player
– Good time-management skills
– Great interpersonal and communication skills
– Results driven
– Flexible (able to adapt to change)