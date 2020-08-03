Senior ASP.NET Developer
This is a great opportunity for a Senior ASP.NET Developer to join a team of talented developers with my client based in Cape Town who create Learning Management Systems.
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- C#
- HTML/CSS
- SQL Server
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Flexible environment
- Coding Freedom
- Remote work
- Casual dress code
- Performance bonuses
- Free Microsoft Training
