Our client a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Data Engineer to join their team in Cape Town. About the company and position:Our Data Engineering team is focused on designing, building, and troubleshooting data processing systems that are secure, reliable, fault-tolerant, scalable, and efficient. We are currently working towards building a completely new Real-Time Event-Driven Architecture for data processing using open-source and serverless technologies such as Debezium, BigQuery, Flink, Kafka, among others. This new Lakehouse will serve as the central source of truth, which multiple internal users will have access to, to drive their daily/monthly/quarterly decisions. The company is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. As such, data within the organisation is also growing quickly. This brings a lot of opportunities for you to shape the tools, technologies, and culture around data in the company. We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won't be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. This position reports to the Data Systems Director Your responsibilities will include:

Designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures.

Preparing data for descriptive, predictive and prescriptive modeling

Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage

Optimizing data delivery

Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis

Ensuring the highest standard in data integrity

Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery

Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions

Contributing to our data democratisation and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools

Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents

Attributes required:

Works well with people and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology, systems and data

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has a deep understanding of data pipelining, streaming, and Big Data technologies, methods, patterns, and techniques.

Has a solid grasp on data modeling, schema design, data warehouse, and data lake design and implementation

Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications & Experience:

Comp-sci Degree or 3 years relevant industry experience

Experience with open source relational database systems (e.g. MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc)

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of data modeling and schema design

A thorough understanding of database and data warehousing principles (e.g. OLAP, Data Marts, Star Schema, Snowflake, etc)

Write code (we use Java and Python)

Familiar with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Travis, Circle CI, etc

Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

Experience with stream data pipeline frameworks or solutions such as Apache Flink, Apache Beam, Storm, Databricks, etc.

Experience with data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

Experience working in cloud environments and with containerisation frameworks, tools and platforms (e.g Docker, Kubernetes, GKE, etc).

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

