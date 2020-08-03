IOS Mobile Developer

Description

We are looking for a Software Engineer who is willing to hit the ground running and is comfortable to jump into our iOS app while working collaboratively in a team environment. T

The engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organisation and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements.

Our client is a rapidly expanding company that is moving in the direction of a “mobile-first” paradigm. As such, the engineer must be able to maintain a balance between periods of building features as well as operational and platform improvements. A strong understanding of the iOS SDK and platform is a must as we attempt to create the most refined native app experience for our mobile application user base.

Our ideal candidates have a passion for technology, they are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. They know where to apply what they have learned and they share their knowledge freely. We embrace fit for purpose technology, meaning we have a diverse stack. Just like our culture, we obsess about building systems that are elegant, performant, reliable and scalable. Our teams are autonomous, collaborative units that share a business and engineering vision, but have the freedom to tweak and influence how they go about their mission.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

– Contribute to the development of our (recently rebuilt) Swift iOS application.

– Design, develop and test code written in Swift

– Draft technical specifications and briefs

– Monitor and profile application performance

– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure

– Perform code reviews

– Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS application

– Publish apps to the App Store

KEY REQUIREMENTS

– 5+ years in software development

– 2+ years in Swift experience

– Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications

– Experience with dependency management (Carthage/Cocoapods)

– Experience with RESTful APIs and web services

– Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git)

– Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)

– Experience with e-commerce based applications is beneficial

– Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVC/MVVM/VIPER) and OOP

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills

– Be comfortable working within a team

– Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

– Experience with Python, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes is beneficial, but not a requirement.

– BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial

COMPETENCIES

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills

– Strong drive for results

– Be comfortable working within a team

– Good communication skills

– Build and maintain relationships

