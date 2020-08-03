Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Network Security Engineer.Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures
- A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
- Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a small team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security)
- Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience
- Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.
Responsibilities:
- Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third-party integrations.
- Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)
- Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles.
- Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures.
- Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly.
- Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks.
- Perform and assist with vulnerability scans and penetration tests.
- Willing to travel and be on standby.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful