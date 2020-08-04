BI Developer with Cognos

This leading company in the financial services sector are looking for a MS BI Developer with knowledge and experience in Cognos to join their BI Team. This company have a strong BI Team which they are looking to grow, which will offer you the chance to work with the latest technologies and develop your skills.
Role & Responsibilities
- ETL Development
- Design and create dashboards
- Work end to end on various projects
- Created stored procedures, functions, tables etc.
- Creating reports with Cognos
Skills & Qualifications
- 4+ Years BI Experience
- Full stack experience
- SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
- Cognos
Benefits:
- Bonus
- Medical Aid
- Pension
If you have experience withing the BI space and are interested in finding out more about opportunities across South Africa, contact me directly on: (contact number) / (email address)