BI Developer with Cognos

Aug 4, 2020

This leading company in the financial services sector are looking for a MS BI Developer with knowledge and experience in Cognos to join their BI Team. This company have a strong BI Team which they are looking to grow, which will offer you the chance to work with the latest technologies and develop your skills.

Role & Responsibilities

  • ETL Development
  • Design and create dashboards
  • Work end to end on various projects
  • Created stored procedures, functions, tables etc.
  • Creating reports with Cognos

Skills & Qualifications

  • 4+ Years BI Experience
  • Full stack experience
  • SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
  • Cognos

Benefits:

  • Bonus
  • Medical Aid
  • Pension

If you have experience withing the BI space and are interested in finding out more about opportunities across South Africa, contact me directly on: (contact number) / (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position