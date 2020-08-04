BI Developer with Cognos

This leading company in the financial services sector are looking for a MS BI Developer with knowledge and experience in Cognos to join their BI Team. This company have a strong BI Team which they are looking to grow, which will offer you the chance to work with the latest technologies and develop your skills.

Role & Responsibilities

ETL Development

Design and create dashboards

Work end to end on various projects

Created stored procedures, functions, tables etc.

Creating reports with Cognos

Skills & Qualifications

4+ Years BI Experience

Full stack experience

SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

Cognos

Benefits:

Bonus

Medical Aid

Pension

