Business Analyst (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading asset management group with a footprint on the African continent, seeks the expertise of highly professional, analytical & proactive Business Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to provide advanced technical and business support to users, typically achieving a high first-call resolution rate. You must have graduated with Majors in Information Systems/Computer Science, have at least 2 years’ BA & Asset Management experience & able to solve technical problems using Microsoft’s BI stack. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. REQUIREMENTS: A Graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science.

At least 2 years’ experience in –

A Business Analysis function.

Asset Management industry or in the related Financial Services industry. At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem-solving using Microsoft’s BI stack. Able to work a shift pattern if required.

Desired / Preferable – Financial markets knowledge.

Business Process Analysis & Design.

Experience in Financial Services Business Analysis and Software Development.

T-SQL and SQL 2017 (or older).

Microsoft Business Intelligence stack (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services).

Data Modeling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs).

VBA development and Windows scripting. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Have high standards of professional behaviour in dealings with clients, colleagues and staff.

Strong inter-personal skills, especially in dealing with individuals at all levels of the organisation, across various regions/counties and of contacts of all types and at all levels.

Adaptability – Adjusting effectively to work within new work structures.

Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions.

Gaining Commitment – Using appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans.

Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives.

Ownership – Assuming responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

Team Orientation – Willingness to work with others in a team environment.

Thinking skills – Ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity.