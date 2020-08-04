Our leading automotive manufacturing client based in Uitenhage is looking to employ a DIGITAL DEVELOPER The Digital Developer supports the Digital team by developing and maintaining digital business solutions, based on digital architectures, defined by the Digital Architect, using UX/UI-Designs created by the UX/UI Designer, based on user stories, and ensuring that all end to end requirements are met
- Convert detailed business requirements and user stories into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.
- Develop clean code, including debugging to a quality standard and using standard frameworks.
- Capability to lead a supplier team in delivery of good quality code.
- Support the user and acceptance testing to ensure the built solution meets quality, and customer need.
- Work based on the product backlog for the product and the assignment of user stories into each product iteration.
- Support the investigation, research and implementation of new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.
- Maintain developed solutions in daily operations (Dev-Ops) through bug fixing and continuous improvements, based on user feedback and ongoing monitoring of the applications.
REQUIREMENTS
- 3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum)
- Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity
- Good understanding and experience of business process modelling and design
- Experience of agile development
- Proven stakeholder management
- Confident user of business process management and design tools
- Exposure to Six Sigma and Lean methodology
- Experience of ARIS or SPARX EA modelling tools or similar