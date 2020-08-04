Senior .NET Developer – 90% remote

Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who specialises in the Crypto Currency Sector, is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to join their team – working 3-4 days remote.

Responsibilities:

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

create and maintain databases

Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)

Good knowledge of SOLID Principals

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

.NET CORE

SQL

ASP.NET

Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Exciting projects

Rapid career progression

90% remote

Salary up to 80k

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

